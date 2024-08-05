BREAKING: Defence Chief Speaks on Coup Plot, Says “We Will Not Accept Anyone"
The Nigerian military has reaffirmed its commitment to defending democracy and resisting attempts to undermine the democratic process.
The Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, made this clear after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presided over the National Security Council meeting on Monday, August 5.
General Musa emphasized that Nigeria is a sovereign and democratic nation, and all security agencies are dedicated to protecting democracy.
He warned that the military will not tolerate actions aimed at effecting an undemocratic change of government, reiterating that democracy is the cornerstone of the nation's political system.
General Musa specifically warned against flying foreign flags on Nigerian soil, stating it is a treasonable offence that will not be condoned.
The warning followed the display of Russian flags by protesters in Kano and Kaduna states, which the military views as a "red line" that will not be tolerated.
According to the defence chief, individuals or groups found flying foreign flags will be treated as enemies of the state. The military has identified areas where foreign flags have been flown and is taking steps to address the situation.
General Musa vowed to prosecute those responsible and bring to book subversive elements pushing individuals to carry foreign flags.
His comment reads in part:
“We will not accept anyone pushing or taking any action, seemingly or for whatever reason, to want to push for any change of government. Democracy is what we stand for; democracy is what we will continue to defend”.
