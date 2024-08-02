Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian army has vowed to take action if the ongoing nationwide hunger and hardship protest escalates in the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, said the military may intervene in controlling the looting crisis and identify its sponsors.

Musa said that the “military will step in” if protest escalate Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, said this during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, August 2, The Punch reports.

Musa said that the “military will step in” once observed that the situation “breaches beyond what they (the police) can handle.”

He added that the military is at alert and fully prepared to take action if the protest escalates, Vanguard reports.

It was gathered that hoodlums hijacked the protest to vandalized and loot people’s properties in different part of the country on Thursday, August 1.

The minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar had commended the National Council for Civil Society of Nigeria for not participating in the ongoing nationwide protests against bad governance.

