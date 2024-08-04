BREAKING: Protest Leaders Call Off Demonstration in Lagos After Tinubu's Speech, Video Emerges
Following President Bola Tinubu's nationwide broadcast, protest leaders at Ojota in Lagos have announced the end of their demonstrations.
They informed the police of their decision to vacate the protest grounds and disperse, effectively ending the protests at that location.
See the video of their announcement here:
Source: Legit.ng
