BREAKING: Tension as Hoodlums Attack Hunger Protesters at Lagos Park
On Sunday morning, August 4, hoodlums chased away #EndBadGovernance protesters gathered at Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos.
At 10:30 a.m., protest organizers disagreed, with some calling for the protest to end after President Bola Tinubu's address to the nation.
However, Channels TV reported that another group, led by 70-year-old Adegboyega Adeniji, insisted on continuing the protest until further notice.
Police intervened, asking the protesters to leave, but a group of hoodlums arrived, dispersing the protesters and chasing them away.
The hoodlums returned at 11:30 am, forcing the protesters to flee, and the police occupied the protest grounds.
Before being chased away, the protesters had chanted solidarity songs, expressing dissatisfaction with President Tinubu's address, which they felt did not address their core concerns.
Security agents had earlier barred the protesters from holding a procession beyond the designated ground, but the protesters complied and returned to the designated area.
The nationwide protests against hunger and economic hardship entered their fourth day on Sunday, with police previously using tear gas to disperse protesters on the first three days.
Sunday was the fourth day of the nationwide hunger protest, which started on Thursday, August 1. President Tinubu, earlier in the morning, called for the suspension of the protest, adding that he had heard their demands "loud and clear" and rolled out what his administration had done to curb the rate of poverty in the country.
Source: Legit.ng
