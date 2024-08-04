D'Tigress have qualified for their first-ever quarterfinal at the Olympic Games following their win over Canada on Sunday

D'Tigress have qualified for their first-ever quarterfinal at the Olympic Games following their win over world No.5 ranked team Canada on Sunday.

The Nigerian Women's basketball team pulled off a thrilling performance, coming from behind to win the intense encounter 75-54.

Sun reports that D'Tigress arrived for the Summer Games as the lowest-ranked team(12th), but they have beaten world number 3 and world number 5 to make it into the last eight of the tournament.

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have defeated Canada to qualify for their first-ever Olympics quarterfinal. Photo: SAMEER AL-DOUMY.

Source: Getty Images

Both teams matched each other in the first quarter, sharing the spoils at 18-18, but Canada impressed in the second quarter, claiming 23 points over Nigeria's 19.

DTigress started the third quarter like a house on fire, going on an 11-0 run to lead Canada by 9 points. Ezinne Kalu, Promise Amukamara, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah were all in on the act.

Nigeria wrapped things up in the final quarter, winning it 24-19, thereby making history as they reached their first-ever quarterfinal of the Summer Games.

Ezinne Kalu was Nigeria’s top performer in the encounter, with 19 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Promise Amukamara also registered- 12pts, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals as the players battled hard for the victory.

Who is D'Tigress coach

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rena Wakama, the head coach of Nigeria's D'Tigress, has made history with the team by leading them to their first-ever Olympics quarterfinal.

The impressive basketball tactician was born in the Raleigh area of North Carolina, United States, to parents from Okrika in Rivers State.

Wakama led the Nigerian ladies to the Women's Afrobasket Championship title last year following their win over Senegal in the final.

