President Bola Tinubu has called on protesters to immediately suspend their demonstrations and engage in dialogue with his administration. In a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, August 6, he expressed pain over the loss of lives and properties during the protests.

The President commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and emphasized his duty to maintain public order. He stated that his administration cannot allow a few individuals with a political agenda to tear the nation apart.

Tinubu urged protesters to ceasefire and create room for dialogue, which he has always been open to. He emphasized the need for unity and collective effort to reshape Nigeria's destiny.

The President warned those who have threatened other sections of the country to desist, stating that the law will catch up with them. He reiterated his commitment to building a Nigeria free from ethnic bigotry and threats.

Tinubu expressed particular pain over the loss of lives in various states, including Borno, Jigawa, Kano, and Kaduna. He also lamented the destruction of public facilities and the looting of supermarkets and shops.

The President noted that the destruction of properties sets the nation back, as scarce resources will be used to restore them. He emphasized the need for peaceful and constructive engagement.

Overall, Tinubu's message aimed to appeal to protesters to suspend their demonstrations and engage in dialogue, while also warning those who have resorted to violence and threats that the law will hold them accountable.

