State House, Abuja - In his televised address on Sunday, August 4, President Bola Tinubu responded to the growing #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests, acknowledging the grievances of Nigerians and outlining his administration's plans to address them.

The broadcast marked a significant moment in the country's ongoing struggle for good governance, as Tinubu sought to reassure citizens of his commitment to reform and improvement.

President Tinubu addressed Nigerians on Sunday, August 4, as the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest enters Day 4. Photo credits: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Here are nine key takeaways from the president's broadcast:

1. Tinubu calls for suspension of protest

President Tinubu called for an immediate suspension of the protests, urging demonstrators to engage in dialogue instead. He expressed pain over the loss of lives and properties during the protests and commiserated with the affected families.

The Nigerian leader emphasised his duty to maintain public order and warned that the government will not allow a few individuals with political agendas to destabilise the country.

2. Tinubu cautions against ethnic bigotry

In the broadcast, President Tinubu also condemned ethnic bigotry and warned individuals who threatened other ethnic groups to desist, stating that the law would hold them accountable.

Tinubu's statement followed social media posts calling for Igbos to vacate Lagos state and southwest indigenes to leave the southeast.

The president emphasised that such threats have no place in Nigeria, which he envisions. He reiterated the importance of respecting and protecting every Nigerian's constitutional rights to ensure democratic progress.

3. Tinubu acknowledges Nigerians' frustrations

The president recognised the frustrations and hardships faced by Nigerians, citing economic challenges and poor governance. He validated the emotions driving the protests.

Tinubu expressed empathy towards the plight of citizens, promising to address their concerns through policy reforms.

"My dear Nigerians, especially our youth, I have heard you loud and clear. I understand the pain and frustration that drive these protests, and I want to assure you that our government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of our citizens," he stated.

4. Tinubu hints at political plot behind protest

President Tinubu also hinted that there are plots to make political gains out of the hunger protest.

"As President of this country, I must ensure public order. In line with my constitutional oath to protect the lives and property of every citizen, our government will not stand idly by and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear this nation apart," he said.

5. Tinubu rules out return of fuel subsidy

President Tinubu also ruled out reinstating fuel subsidies, which is one of the demands from #EndBadGovernance protesters.

He explained that removing subsidies was a painful but necessary decision to address economic mismanagement and promote growth.

The president stated that subsidies had hindered economic development and benefited smugglers and neighbouring countries at the expense of Nigerians.

6. Tinubu commiserates with victims of hunger protest violence

President Tinubu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives during the protests and urged an immediate end to the violence.

"I commiserate with the families and relations of those who have died in the protests. We must stop further bloodshed, violence and destruction," he said.

7. Tinubu speaks on government's economic reforms

President Tinubu highlighted the economic progress his government has made, stating, “Aggregate government revenues have more than doubled, hitting over N9.1 trillion in the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023.”

He mentioned ongoing major infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry Highway.

Tinubu also reported an increase in oil production to 1.61 million barrels per day and renewed investor interest in the sector. He equally mentioned the launch of a CNG initiative to power transportation and reduce costs, with plans to distribute a million conversion kits.

8. Tinubu speaks on youth empowerment programmes

President Tinubu unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at empowering youths, including a student loan scheme to support education, a Digital and Creative Enterprises programme to foster innovation, the Consumer Credit Corporation, and various skill development schemes to enhance employability.

Additionally, the president announced plans to deliver 100,000 housing units within the next three years under the Renewed Hope City and Estate initiative, which aims to address housing needs.

9. Tinubu speaks on food security initiatives

President Tinubu also announced a comprehensive plan to enhance food production in Nigeria.

The plan includes removing tariffs on specific food items to stimulate production and availability and distributing farming equipment to support farmers and boost productivity.

