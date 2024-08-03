Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa has commended Lagosians for their peaceful conduct during the nationwide protest

Obasa expressed confidence in President Tinubu's policies and Governor Sanwo-Olu's efforts to address the protesters' grievances

The Speaker assured that the House would continue to collaborate with the executive arm to ensure residents enjoy the administration's benefits

Lagos, Nigeria - Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has praised Lagosians for their peaceful conduct during the ongoing nationwide protest.

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, Speaker Obasa noted that the protesters in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria have carried out their actions within the confines of the law, allowing residents to go about their activities in peace.

Lagos House of Assembly Speaker Obasa has hailed Lagosians for their peaceful conduct in the ongoing hunger protest. Photo credit: Eromosele Ebhomele

Source: UGC

"The conduct of Lagosians since the nationwide protest began on Thursday is worthy of emulation. While many residents heeded the voice of reason and stayed away, those who decided to publicly express their grievances did so within the confines of the law," he said.

Obasa expresses confidence in Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Obasa expressed confidence that the state and federal governments are taking steps to address the protesters' grievances, citing President Bola Tinubu's policies to move Nigeria forward.

He also highlighted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's efforts to mitigate the food shortage challenge and implement development strategies in Lagos.

The Speaker mentioned various initiatives by the Lagos state government, including Sunday Markets, which offer discounted food items, medical outreach programs, free delivery for pregnant women, and reduced fares on government transportation facilities.

"President Bola Tinubu is championing policies that ultimately have the tendency to move Nigeria to the level we all anticipate. In the meantime, he has taken steps to mitigate the challenge of food shortage upon which the protest is hinged.

"In Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu with the support of the House of Assembly under my speakership, has provided roadmaps for more developments aside sustaining standards," Obasa said.

Lagos assembly will continue collaborating with Sanwo-Olu

Obasa assured that the House would continue collaborating with the executive arm to ensure residents enjoy the administration's benefits.

He also thanked law enforcement agents, religious leaders, traditional and community heads, and market leaders for their support and understanding.

