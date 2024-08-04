President Bola Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, August 4, emphasized his commitment to building a Nigeria free from ethnic bigotry. He made this statement in response to the recent #EndBadGovernance protests, which turned violent and resulted in loss of lives and property destruction.

Tinubu's comment on ethnic bigotry came days after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election and his counterparts in the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, expressed concerns about the #IgboMustGo recently.

The protests, which began on Thursday, were initially peaceful but deteriorated into chaos, with at least 17 people reported dead. The violence and destruction were widespread, affecting many parts of the country.

Amidst the chaos, some individuals took to social media to issue threats against specific ethnic groups, including the Igbos, ordering them to vacate Lagos State or face massive protests. Similar threats were made against indigenes of the South-West living in the South-Eastern region, ordering them to return home.

President Tinubu strongly condemned these threats, warning that the law would catch up with those responsible. He emphasized that there is no place for ethnic bigotry or threats in the Nigeria he seeks to build.

The President reiterated his commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of every Nigerian, stating that democracy progresses when these rights are respected and protected.

Tinubu's message aimed to reassure citizens of his administration's dedication to maintaining national unity and upholding the rule of law while also addressing the underlying issues that led to the protests, such as the rising cost of living and hunger.

His statement reads in part:

“To those who have taken undue advantage of this situation to threaten any section of this country, be warned: The law will catch up with you. There is no place for ethnic bigotry or such threats in the Nigeria we seek to build.⁣"

