President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the youth leading the protests against hunger and bad governance not to allow themselves to be used by enemies of democracy to truncate the country's democratic journey.

The president's comment followed some of the protesters' calls for a military takeover, as the hashtag "TinubuMustGo" trended on social media.

On Saturday, August 3, the Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel (aka Akpodoro), condemned the recent protests, calling them "protesters-turned-looters." He has urged the security agencies, specifically the Department of State Service (DSS), to take action against those involved, citing their chants of "We don't want this regime again; military should take over" as a threat to the government.

Tinubu acknowledged the protesters' grievances and assured them that his policies aimed to save the country from economic misery inherited from previous administrations.

He cautioned the youth against misinformation and miseducation, emphasizing that his government is working hard to deliver positive results.

The President urged the protesters to work with him to build a brighter future, choosing hope over fear, unity over division, and progress over stagnation.

Tinubu warned that the economy is recovering and should not be shut down, emphasizing the importance of maintaining democratic governance and upholding human rights.

He said:

“The economy is recovering; Please, don’t shut out its oxygen. Now that we have been enjoying democratic governance for 25 years, do not let the enemies of democracy use you to promote an unconstitutional agenda that will set us back on our democratic journey.”

He called on protesters to suspend their actions and engage in dialogue, stressing that Nigeria needs a collective effort to reshape its destiny and build a just and prosperous nation.

The President explained that his administration took tough decisions, such as removing fuel subsidies and abolishing multiple foreign exchange systems, to address decades of economic mismanagement and promote economic development.

