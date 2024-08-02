Nigerian police have fired tear gas in the capital, Abuja, to disperse anti-economic hardship protests

Legit.ng reports that in several Nigerian cities, vehicular movements were hindered on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2

The scale of demonstration is smaller to Thursday's, but chaotic scenes have been witnessed in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Security agents fired tear gas to disperse protests in Abuja as nationwide demonstrations against economic hardship continued on Friday, August 2.

During the incident, a female protester collapsed in Abuja.

Protesters gathered across various Nigerian cities to voice their discontent with government reforms. Photo credit: @Realiyima

Source: Twitter

The demonstrators were dispersed after the police fired multiple rounds of tear gas at them. However, two protesters stayed back, defied the health hazard of the tear gas and called for help for the woman who collapsed, Premium Times reported.

The woman has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Protests: 16 people killed

Meanwhile, nationwide protests against economic hardship resulted in deadly clashes in northern Nigeria on the first day which took place on Thursday, August 1.

Most businesses across the country have been shut since the protest began on Thursday, August 1.

In Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, banks, offices, and markets were closed on the first day of the demonstrations.

News Central TV on Friday, August 2, quoted SBM Intelligence as saying at least 16 people were killed on day one of the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Read more on hardship protests

Amid protest: Tinubu speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on day two of the hardship protest in several Nigerian states, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said his administration is currently “undertaking bold economic policies to propel Nigeria's economy out of the downturns occasioned by multiple shocks in the global economy”.

Tinubu spoke on Friday, August 2, when he declared the 2024 African Caucus meeting open.

Source: Legit.ng