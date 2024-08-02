Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore, an activist believed to be one of the organisers of the ‘End Bad Governance’ demonstration in Nigeria, on Friday, August 2, thanked protesters “for staying the course” since the commencement of the action.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sowore stated that in addition to the street marches, people at home should engage in pot and pan protests against hunger, poverty, and starvation.

Activists like Sowore want Nigerian authorities to respect the constitutional rights of citizens and opposition to protest. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon.

Sowore, a two-time presidential candidate, wrote with an accompanying video:

“Grab your pots and pans now and start banging them on your streets; Take them with you to the roadside.”

Adegboruwa calls for suspension of protests

Earlier in the day, human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, called for the immediate suspension of the #EndBadGovernance protests, citing the loss of life and property.

Adegboruwa, one of the lawyers for the 'Take It Back Movement', expressed regret that the protests had resulted in violence, which was not the organizers' intention.

The senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) attributed the violence to "fifth columnists and angry persons" who had infiltrated the protests and appealed to the protesters to withdraw and suspend the demonstrations to allow for dialogue with the government.

Protests: Sowore denounces viral statement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sowore said claims of the postponement of the planned 'End Bad Governance' protest are "fake".

Sowore quashed the statement and said it was "issued by the Bola Tinubu regime officials and despicable security agencies in Abuja in a desperate attempt to demoralise Nigerians".

