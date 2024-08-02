Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, the human rights lawyer and legal adviser to the hunger protesters, has called for the suspension of the demonstration

The senior advocate expressed regret over the loss of life and property during the protest across the country

Adegboruwa then called on the organiser to brace negotiations while urging President Bola Tinubu to address the country and set up a committee for the discussion

Human Rights Lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has called for the immediate suspension of the #EndBadGovernance protests, citing the loss of life and property.

Adegboruwa, one of the lawyers for the Take It Back Movement, expressed regret that the protests had resulted in violence, which was not the organizers' intention.

Adegboruwa calls for cancellation of hunger protest Photo Credit: @adegboruwalaw, @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The Punch reported that Adegboruwa attributed the violence to "fifth columnists and angry persons" who had infiltrated the protests and appealed to the protesters to withdraw and suspend the demonstrations to allow for dialogue with the government. He also called on President Bola Tinubu to address the nation and engage with the protesters through their representatives.

Hunger protest: Adegboruwa called for negotiation

The lawyer suggested that the government should set up a committee of "men and women of integrity" to meet with the protesters and address their concerns. He expressed condolences to the families of security personnel and protesters who had lost their lives and prayed for comfort and fortitude in the face of irreparable losses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The senior advocate said:

“Given that the protests were said to have been hijacked by sponsored agents, it is necessary to avoid further losses and casualties.

"The organisers of the protests and their representatives should embrace dialogue with the government.”

Adegboruwa's comment comes on day two of the protest, which was scheduled to last between Thursday, August 1, and Saturday, August 10.

Police deny burning down of Abuja station

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police at the FCT have denied the claims that the Nyanya Police Division was burnt down to raze by the end hunger protesters.

SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT police spokesperson, said the police station was intact, and only a police container compartment at the station was attacked.

Adeh added that four suspects were arrested while trying to attack the Tipper Garage Police Post during the first day of the protest.

Source: Legit.ng