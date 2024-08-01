Two separate courts have restricted the nationwide protests scheduled to begin today, Thursday, August 1, to four locations across the three senatorial districts of Ogun state

Legit.ng reports that the nationwide hardship/hunger protest is organised by Nigerians frustrated with the country's worsening economic conditions and high cost of living

In response, the government has taken several measures, including the deployment of hundreds of police officers to maintain order and prevent potential violence

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Ogun state high court and the high court of the federal capital territory (FCT) on Wednesday, July 31, granted orders restricting promoters of the planned protest from marching through the streets.

As reported by The Nation, Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT high court granted an order limiting the protesters’ activities to the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.

The Ogun state high court, on Wednesday, July 31, ordered the sponsors of the 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protests to limit their activities to four locations. Photo credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Blueprint also noted the update.

In the same vein, in Abeokuta, granting an application moved by the state’s attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), Justice Olugboyega Ogunfowora ordered protesters to limit their activities to four locations.

The judge prohibited the protesters from protesting anywhere in the state except at the MKO Stadium, Abeokuta; Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota; Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu; and Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

Furthermore, the judge, in his ruling, prohibited any protest from taking place outside the hours of 8 am to 5 pm.

The judge directed Abiodun Alamutu, the Ogun state commissioner of police, to enforce the order.

Check out the list of allowed protest locations in Ogun state below:

MKO Stadium, Abeokuta Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode

Court restricts protests in Lagos

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a Lagos high court restricted Nigerians planning to take part in the August 1 nationwide protest to the Peace Park in Ketu area of Lagos state and the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota.

The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ogundare pronounced the restraint following a preemptive exparte application filed by the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN).

