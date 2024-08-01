JUST IN: Courts Restrict 'End Bad Governance' Protesters in Ogun to 4 Locations, Full List Emerges
- Two separate courts have restricted the nationwide protests scheduled to begin today, Thursday, August 1, to four locations across the three senatorial districts of Ogun state
- Legit.ng reports that the nationwide hardship/hunger protest is organised by Nigerians frustrated with the country's worsening economic conditions and high cost of living
- In response, the government has taken several measures, including the deployment of hundreds of police officers to maintain order and prevent potential violence
Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Ogun state high court and the high court of the federal capital territory (FCT) on Wednesday, July 31, granted orders restricting promoters of the planned protest from marching through the streets.
As reported by The Nation, Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT high court granted an order limiting the protesters’ activities to the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.
In the same vein, in Abeokuta, granting an application moved by the state’s attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), Justice Olugboyega Ogunfowora ordered protesters to limit their activities to four locations.
The judge prohibited the protesters from protesting anywhere in the state except at the MKO Stadium, Abeokuta; Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota; Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu; and Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.
Furthermore, the judge, in his ruling, prohibited any protest from taking place outside the hours of 8 am to 5 pm.
The judge directed Abiodun Alamutu, the Ogun state commissioner of police, to enforce the order.
Check out the list of allowed protest locations in Ogun state below:
- MKO Stadium, Abeokuta
- Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota
- Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu
- Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode
Court restricts protests in Lagos
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a Lagos high court restricted Nigerians planning to take part in the August 1 nationwide protest to the Peace Park in Ketu area of Lagos state and the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota.
The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ogundare pronounced the restraint following a preemptive exparte application filed by the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN).
