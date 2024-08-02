Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reacted to the viral social media post threatening to launch a fresh attack on Igbo in Lagos state and the South-West regions

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his media aide, condemned the post and ordered security agencies to investigate the matter and bring those fund guilty to justice

The governor, through his special adviser on media and publicity, Gboyega Akosile, maintained that Lagos state remains a home for all

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has condemned the call on the Igbos to vacate Lagos and the South-West region.

Call for Igbo to leave Lagos stirs controversy

Recall that a post made by @Lagospedia on X (formerly Twitter) went viral and generated reactions on the social media platform.

The post by the user on July 27, 2024, asking Lagosians to brace for a massive #IgboMustGo protest from August 20 to 30, 2024, has further fuelled tensions and stirred a fresh controversy in the polity.

Reacting, Sanwo-Olu’s media aide, Gboyega Akosile, in a statement shared on his X page on Thursday, August 1, said the governor “wish to distance themselves from the reckless, divisive and dangerous rhetoric.

According to him, Sanwo-Olu views the post as not only divisive but also an attempt to sow a seed of discord between the Yoruba in the South-West and other tribes.

Akosile said Lagos remains home to every Nigerian citizen regardless of their ethnic nationality.

He tweeted:

"The Governor appeals to Lagosians not to allow any person or group of individuals to create tensions in the State, calling on the security agencies to promptly investigate those behind the handle and bring them to justice."

Read the full statement here:

"Igbo must go hashtag": Atiku tasks Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election, has called on President Bola Tinubu's government to take action on those behind Igbo Must Go hashtag.

The PDP leader, in a statement on Thursday, August 1, said Nigerians need to learn from the Rwanda example and resist any division move.

According to Atiku, Nigeria's Constitution gave the right to live and work anywhere in Nigeria to every Nigerian, and the Igbo should not be denied that fact.

