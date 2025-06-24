The Federal Government has responded to the U S Embassy’s security advisory, assuring that Abuja remains safe and that there is no imminent threat

Information Minister Mohammed Idris said the advisory likely stems from global developments and not any specific risk within Nigeria's capital

Citizens were urged to remain vigilant and continue their activities confidently, as security agencies remain on high alert and fully prepared

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has officially responded to the recent security advisory issued by the United States Embassy in Nigeria, which warned American citizens to avoid non-official visits to military sites and other government facilities within Abuja.

Recall that on Monday, June 23, the United States Mission in Nigeria issued a fresh advisory that bars all embassy staff and their families from travelling for any non-official purpose.

Specifically, officials and non-officials were asked to avoid Nigerian military installations or other government facilities in Abuja.

Furthermore, the federal government acknowledged the US advisory but reassured Nigerians and the international community that the Federal Capital Territory remains safe.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 23.

Abuja is safe and secure, says FG

According to the government, while it respects the right of foreign missions to issue travel advisories to their nationals, there is no current, specific, or imminent threat to warrant alarm.

“Abuja remains safe for citizens, residents, and visitors alike. Our security and intelligence agencies are working tirelessly to ensure the continued safety and protection of all," Idris said.

He added that Nigeria’s security architecture in the capital has been both proactive and successful in detecting and neutralising threats before they materialise.

Advisory based on global context, not specific risk

The minister clarified that the US advisory was likely based on broader international security developments and not on local threats within Abuja.

“We understand that the U.S. advisory is informed by global trends, and not necessarily by any specific danger in the FCT,.

“We urge all diplomatic missions, investors, development partners, and the general public to remain calm and continue their activities without fear," Idris stated.

FG reaffirms commitment to national security

Reiterating the government’s commitment to national security, Idris stressed that Abuja continues to rank among the safest capital cities in Africa.

“Our security agencies are on high alert, monitoring developments across the country, and fully prepared to respond to any form of threat. There is no cause for alarm,” he said.

FG calls for vigilance among citizens

While assuring the public of safety, the government also called on citizens to remain alert and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious activity.

“Everyone should go about their lawful duties confidently while staying vigilant. Security is a shared responsibility,” Idris noted.

