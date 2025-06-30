A few Nigerian music artists have left an indelible mark on the sands of time with their talents and timeless songs, which continue to serve as sources of inspiration for the younger generation today.

One of such people is Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, a Nigerian Igbo Highlife musician who died in 2007. Popularly known as Doctor of hypertension. He was born on March 17, 1936 and rose to become one of the best known musicians of Igbo highlife.

Osadele was regarded as a leader in the highlife genre before his unfortunate death in 2007.

Osita Osadebe's inspiring story warms hearts.

Source: Instagram

Osita Osadebe’s Background

Legendary highlife musician, Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, hailed from Atani, a town in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. He was born to Emmanuel Okafor Osadebe, a trader and community leader, and Maria Uzoamaka Osadebe, a homemaker deeply rooted in Igbo tradition.

Osadebe was the eldest of six children and grew up in a culturally rich environment that heavily influenced and shaped his musical journey.

Osita Osadebe’s education and introduction to music

Osadebe began his education at Saint Joseph Primary School, Atani, and later attended Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha. It was during his time at CKC that he was first exposed to Western musical genres such as jazz and swing. These influences eventually blended with traditional Igbo sounds to form his unique highlife style. He later moved to Lagos with plans to pursue higher education but eventually abandoned academics to follow his passion for music.

Osadebe’s father opposed his music career

In an interview, Osadebe revealed that his father was deeply displeased with his decision to abandon school for music. To express his disappointment, his father sent him a telegram claiming he had died, prompting Osadebe to rush home in panic. Upon arrival, he found his father alive. According to Osadebe, his father associated music with negative vices such as womanising and drunkenness, which were common among many musicians of that era. He rejected his choice of becoming an artist because of that.

Misconceptions about Osadebe's religion

Before his death, Osadebe addressed some misconceptions about his life. He explained that while some believed he was a prophet due to the depth of his lyrics, others falsely assumed he was involved in occultism. He clarified that he was neither a clergy nor a soothsayer, but a devoted Christian who attended church regularly. He emphasised that he was simply human, like everyone else.

How Osita Osadebe started his music career

Osadebe’s music career began in the 1950s, performing in nightclubs across Lagos. He initially worked as a vocalist for EC Arinze’s band, one of the most popular highlife groups at the time. A prolific songwriter, he eventually left the group to establish his own band, Nigeria Sound Makers International, composing over 500 songs in his lifetime.

Osita Osadebe's inspiring musical story.

Source: Facebook

In 1958, he released the hit single “Lagos Na So So Enjoyment”, which brought him national recognition. His music was known for its fusion of meaningful lyrics, soothing rhythms, traditional Igbo sounds, and contemporary highlife elements. In 1984, he released the album “Osondi Owendi”, which became a massive commercial success, selling over 750,000 copies and earning him international fame.

Years later, Nigerian artist MC Loph remixed “Osondi Owendi”, featuring Flavour Nabania, and the song was widely embraced by a new generation of music lovers. MC Loph later passed on in a tragic way.

Why He was called the “Doctor of hypertension”

Osadebe earned the nickname “Doctor of Hypertension” because of the therapeutic nature of his music. His songs, characterised by their slow, rhythmic, and danceable melodies, had a calming effect on listeners. Fans often described his music as a form of relief from stress, sadness, and life’s challenges. His ability to uplift and soothe his audience made his music a form of emotional therapy, cementing his reputation as the Doctor of Hypertension.

Osita Osadebe’s marriage and family life

Osadebe was a polygamist. He separated from his first wife, Ngozi Osadebe, in the 1970s, despite her significant support for his music career. He later married Eunice Adaku in 1980, who remained with him until his passing in 2007. He was the father of several children from his marriages.

