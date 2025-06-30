Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju passed away in Ghana in March after collapsing in the ring

Olanrewaju’s remains arrived in Nigeria last week after three months in Ghana and was immediately laid to rest

The family has been hit by another tragedy after the elder sister of the deceased died days after his funeral

Unlike thunder, tragedy has struck twice after the sister of a Nigerian boxer who died in Ghana passed away days after his funeral.

Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju died in Ghana in March after collapsing in the third round of a fight against Jonathan Mbanugu at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Olanrewaju was rushed to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he passed away 30 minutes later, according to BBC, though other accounts claimed he died before arriving.

The family were in grief for a long time after his remains spent nearly three months in Ghana, before it arrived two weeks ago and was finally laid to rest the following day amidst tears at his hometown in Ogun State.

Olanrewaju's sister dies after his funeral

According to Yen GH, barely two days after the boxer was laid to rest, the family were hit with another tragic event as the elder sister of the deceased sadly passed away.

The update was shared by Mohammed Amin Lamptey, Communications Director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), during an interview, though he did not disclose her name or cause of death.

“He [Olanrewaju] was buried successfully. Just after two days, his elder sister also passed away. We buried her last Friday,” Lamptey disclosed.

GBA president resigns after Olanrewaju’s death

The president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Abrahm Kotei Neequaye, has resigned amidst investigations into the death of Gabriel Olanrewaju.

He reportedly resigned due to personal reasons, rising from the emotions around the death of the boxer after he spearheaded the autopsy and repatriation of his remains to Nigeria.

Olanrewaju's family fights over donation

A little fracas has broken out in the boxer’s family over a $3,000 (₦4.6m) donation received from the Ghana Boxing Authority.

Olanrewaju's widow, Adebusola, claimed she has yet to receive the funds which were meant to support her after the demise of her husband, also adding that she and her children were prevented from performing the rite by his family.

According to The Nation, the report of a six-week investigation into the death of the boxer has indicted the Ghana Boxing Authority and the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC)

The reports claimed that the GBA approved the fight despite a lack of a contractual agreement between the boxer and the promoter of the event.

NBBofC denied approving the fight in March, claiming the fight, which the boxer was approved to compete was cancelled, and he took on that fight to raise money.

Olanrewaju's mother cried out

Legit.ng reported that Olanrewaju's mother cried out and asked for a thorough investigation into his son’s death, claiming there was foul play in his death.

The mother claimed that the boxer texted that he was threatened to step down for his opponent, but she did not see the message until hours after he had passed.

