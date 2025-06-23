5 Heartbreaking Last Moments of Victims in Air India Plane Crash

The devastating crash of Air India flight AI-171 near Ahmedabad left 241 passengers dead and countless lives shattered

Among the wreckage emerged heartrending accounts of final messages, emotional calls, and poignant moments shared just before take-off

These five personal stories bring to light the human toll behind the tragedy and the lasting echoes of loved ones lost

The tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 near Ahmedabad has sent shockwaves across the globe.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London’s Gatwick Airport, went down shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on 12 June 2025, claiming the lives of over 240 people.

As investigations continue, poignant final moments from several victims have emerged, painting a heartrending picture of the catastrophe.

1. Pilot’s couldn’t gain thrust

Fresh findings revealed that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the ill-fated aircraft, made a distress call moments before the crash. His last radio transmission indicated a critical loss of power.

He stated: “Mayday […] no thrust, losing power, unable to lift.”

This chilling message confirmed the plane was unable to generate the necessary thrust to ascend properly, ultimately leading to its demise.

2. Last words of British man Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek captured

A video circulating on social media captured the final moments of British national Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek.

In what became his final recorded words, he said: “Going back happily, happily, happily calm.”

Unbeknownst to him, this cheerful message would soon echo amidst the tragedy that unfolded.

3. Couple’s last conversation before crash

Ketan Shah, a passenger on board AI-171, shared a final phone call with his wife Megha just before take-off.

A close friend, Patel, recalled: “Before the plane took off he called his wife to tell her he was on the flight and that’s the last conversation she had with him.”

The next morning, upon hearing news of the crash, the family pieced together the devastating truth.

4. Mother expressed anxiety before take-off

Among the 241 victims was 51-year-old Yasmin Vora, who perished alongside her nephew Pervez Vora and his four-year-old daughter Zuveriya.

Yasmin, who had extended her trip to accompany her family, voiced concerns over the cabin conditions just before departure.

Her husband Yasin recounted: “Just before take-off, Yasmin called me expressing anxiety about the non-functioning AC and a strange feeling. I reassured her that it would start.”

Her fears tragically proved to be a forewarning.

5. Air India victim called mum before flight

Flight attendant Lamnunthem Singson, 26, was part of the Air India crew and one of the victims of the disaster. Her final conversation with her mother took place the night before the crash.

Her cousin Lun Kipgen shared: “She last talked with her mother on Wednesday around 11 pm. She had said she was going to London and want to sleep as she had to report for duty very early the next day [Thursday]. Following which, Singson and her mother held a joint prayer over the phone.”

The daily ritual of evening prayers between mother and daughter now stands as a solemn memory in the wake of unimaginable loss.

