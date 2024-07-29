Students and staff of the Federal College of Education (Technical) in Akoka, Lagos, have been caught on camera protesting and destroying public properties

The video of the protest has caught the attention of Nigerians, who have seen it as a tip of the planned nationwide hunger protest and expressed their concerns about the development

It was learnt that the students and staff of the institution are protesting against the tenure elongation of the institution's provost, Dr. Wahab Azeez

Akoka, Lagos - On Monday, July 29, police used teargas to disperse protesting staff and students at the Federal College of Education (Technical) in Akoka, Lagos.

The protesters were demonstrating against the school's provost, Dr. Wahab Azeez, who they claim has overstayed his tenure in office.

Why was there in protest in FCT Akoka

The protesters argue that Azeez's continued stay in office is against the Act governing Federal Colleges, while Azeez claims his tenure has been authorized and confirmed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The situation turned chaotic as protesters ran for cover, causing a stampede, while Azeez maintains that his tenure is legitimate, citing a new law signed by the President on June 12, 2023.

The video of the protesters has gone viral on social media and generated reactions among Nigerians, who expressed concerns about the planned nationwide hunger protest scheduled for Thursday, August 1.

Nigerians react to protest in FCE Akoka

See some of their reactions below:

Atoke wrote:

"What has this got to do with bad governance? Private individuals are the ones who are going to suffer. They just want to plunge people further into poverty."

Bukky, while reacting to a satirical comment, said:

"So heartbreaking."

Arakunrin Olamijunwon called for police intervention to arrest the situation.

"The police need to step in. Arrest the miscreants causing havoc."

Olayinka Abiola wrote:

"If the @PoliceNG is serious, those faces captured on camera should be before a judge before the week runs out."

Alp, reacted:

"This is why people want to protest, so they can loot and vandalise your properties. These are students, for crying out loud, and just look at their behaviour, u all should get ready to guide your businesses or your cars that day because people are not there to protest. They see it as an opportunity to loot"

See the video of the protest here:

