Folashade Tinubu-Ojo has issued a strong warning four days ahead of the planned nationwide protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government

The president’s daughter called on parents as well as traders to warn their children not to join the August 1 protest against economic hardship occasioned by Tinubu's economic policies

The Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Mrs Tinubu-Ojo urged market women and men to advise their children, adding, there is nothing like a protest in Lagos because Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is performing

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Folashade Tinubu, daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said there will be no protest in Lagos state.

Tinubu's daughter sends message to Nigerians ahead of hunger protest. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, X/@iyalojasgeneral

Source: Facebook

While addressing a group of marketers, she said a government that has not spent three years in office cannot be fairly criticised, Daily Trust reported.

“Before you say a government has not done well, you have to allow them to spend at least three years in office,” she said.

The president's daughter called on parents to warn their children against joining the planned hunger protest scheduled for August 1, noting, that victims of EndSARS protest are still yet to recover from the losses they incurred almost four years after.

Folashade Tinubu said:

“We should tell ourselves, our children at home and our family members that there is nothing like protest in Lagos state. It is not good. Recall the one they did before where they destroyed so many of our public assets. Do not allow your children be used to by some people who give them money to go and start fighting and destroying things.

‘’So please let us talk to ourselves. There is nothing like protest in Lagos state because the government is making us proud. They are making us proud. The state government is doing us well and for the one in the center, they just came into office. Before you say a government has not done well, you have to allow them to spend at least three years in office.”

Tinubu's daughter on protest: Video emerges online

Watch the video below as Tinubu's daughter warns residents in Lagos to shun protests

Sowore dares Wike over protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore, the AAC presidential candidate in the 2023 election, disclosed that the trending hunger protest would begin in Abuja.

Sowore's declaration came a day after the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, said the Nigerian capital is not available for any protest now.

Nigerian governments, security agencies and traditional rulers have warned against the protest, citing security concerns.

