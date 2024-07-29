The IGP has ordered senior police officers, DIGs, AIGs, and CPs to protect Nigerians mobilising for the planned nationwide hunger protest

This was in response to the request by a senior lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, who requested that the police should provide protection to protesters

It was learnt that the IGP had scheduled a meeting with Adegboruwa on Tuesday, July 29, 48 hours before the commencement of the protest

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed senior police officers to protect participants in the planned #EndBadGovernance protest, which will take place from August 1 to 10, 2024.

Human rights lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa had requested police coverage for the protesters on behalf of the Take It Back Movement.

Police granted Adegboruwa's request

Adegboruwa wrote to the IGP on July 26, 2024, and received a response on July 29, 2024. The IGP's response was signed by his Principal Staff Officer, CP Johnson Adenola.

The IGP directed senior police officers to attend to Adegboruwa's request and also invited him for a meeting in Abuja on July 30, 2024.

The police, military, and Department of State Service (DSS) had warned against the planned protest, citing concerns of a Kenya-styled protest.

Despite warnings from politicians, the young people organizing the protest remain determined to go ahead with the rally.

What hunger protest is all about

The protest is against economic hardship, inflation, and government policies and is scheduled to take place in August across all states and the nation's capital.

President Bola Tinubu also warned against the protest, stating that his administration has implemented measures to curb the country's hunger concerns and urging the organisers to come forward for dialogue.

He recalled his days when he staged protests against the military, adding that his protest was never destructive for lives and property.

