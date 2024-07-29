Global site navigation

Hunger Protest: Over 400 Youth Leaders Take Fresh Action, Launches New Campaigns
Nigeria

by  Bada Yusuf 2 min read
Over 400 apex ethnic national youth leaders have called on fellow youths to shun the planned nationwide hunger protest, saying it has been observing the planned demonstration against bad governance in Nigeria.

The youths said they studied the protest and its organizers' intent, but their true identities and intentions remain unknown. They then condemned the protest and declared that they were not a part of it.

Over 400 youth leaders have urged Nigerian youths to shun the planned nationwide hunger protest, citing plots by some thugs to hijack the protest and the unclear intention of the organisers.
Youth leaders warned against hunger protest Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Hunger protest: How to solve Nigeria's problem

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Barrister Aare Oladotun Hassan, President of the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide and Secretary General of NENYLCW, said that the youths acknowledged the country's current hardships but believe that problems can be solved through constructive criticism and engagement.

They then proposed a nationwide dialogue campaign to present views and resolutions to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the youth leaders, some individuals and politicians are trying to exploit Nigerians' pain and anguish for their own gain.

How thugs plan to hijack hunger protest

They warn that hoodlums plan to hijack the protest and set the country on fire. As the country's apex youth organization, they were not involved in planning the protest.

The Nigeria Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders then urged Nigerians to reject the proposed national protest and join them in a National Dialogue Sensitisation Campaign.

They reaffirm their support for President Tinubu's administration, citing his achievements and good intentions. They add that protest is not the way forward and that faith should be kept in the government as it works to restore the country's fortunes.

