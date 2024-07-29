Nigerian youth leaders have called on fellow youths to shun the nationwide planned hunger protest

The youths maintained that the intention of the protest organisers was unknown, and there are indications that some thugs planned to hijack it

They then announced a National Dialogue Sensitisation Campaign and urged Nigerian youths to join them in the constructive conversation and criticism

Over 400 apex ethnic national youth leaders have called on fellow youths to shun the planned nationwide hunger protest, saying it has been observing the planned demonstration against bad governance in Nigeria.

The youths said they studied the protest and its organizers' intent, but their true identities and intentions remain unknown. They then condemned the protest and declared that they were not a part of it.

Hunger protest: How to solve Nigeria's problem

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Barrister Aare Oladotun Hassan, President of the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide and Secretary General of NENYLCW, said that the youths acknowledged the country's current hardships but believe that problems can be solved through constructive criticism and engagement.

They then proposed a nationwide dialogue campaign to present views and resolutions to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the youth leaders, some individuals and politicians are trying to exploit Nigerians' pain and anguish for their own gain.

How thugs plan to hijack hunger protest

They warn that hoodlums plan to hijack the protest and set the country on fire. As the country's apex youth organization, they were not involved in planning the protest.

The Nigeria Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders then urged Nigerians to reject the proposed national protest and join them in a National Dialogue Sensitisation Campaign.

They reaffirm their support for President Tinubu's administration, citing his achievements and good intentions. They add that protest is not the way forward and that faith should be kept in the government as it works to restore the country's fortunes.

