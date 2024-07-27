President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi and others mourned the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represented Anambra South in the senate

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Ubah made significant contributions to nation-building as a representative of his people

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, said Ubah was a leader with a strong commitment to community development and service

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi and others have extended their condolences to the family of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ubah died on Saturday morning, July 27, at a London hospital in the United Kingdom where he had been receiving treatment for a serious illness.

Tinubu, Peter Obi and others mourn Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Photo credit: @officialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Tinubu prayed for the family of the renowned businessman and politician.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement.

Obi said the news of Ubah’s death came to him as a rude shock as they were together on July 12, at the burial of Chief Pius Onwuzo in Nnewi, Anambra state.

The former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate said Ubah cared for the less privileged in society, invested in their education, and health and pulled people out of poverty through his foundation.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Ubah’s death is shocking and a tremendous loss to Anambra state and the country.

Sanwo-Olu said Ubah made significant contributions to nation-building as a representative of his people.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Ubah’s immediate family, friends, colleagues, and associates.

The governor stated this via his official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @jidesanwoolu.

The deputy speaker of the house of representatives, Benjamin Kalu, also mourned the death of Senator Ubah.

"Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah was a great businessman with remarkable achievements in media, sports, and the petroleum industry, an astute politician, and a leader with a strong commitment to community development and service. His philanthropic contributions to his community, state, the Southeast, and our nation, Nigeria, are profound."

Nigerians react as Ifeanyi Ubah dies

Legit.ng earlier Nigerians took to social media to react to the sudden death of Senator Ubah.

The businessman-turned-politician reportedly died at a London hospital in the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27.

Ubah, who was elected twice as a Senator under the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) later joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Source: Legit.ng