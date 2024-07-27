Nigerians react as Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Dies in London

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the sudden death of Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah

The businessman-turned-politician reportedly died at a London hospital in the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27

Ubah, who was elected twice as a Senator under the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) later joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The sudden death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the Nigerian senate came as a rude shock to many Nigerians.

Ubah died on Saturday morning, July 27, at a London hospital in the United Kingdom where he had been receiving treatment for a serious illness.

Ubah died on Saturday morning, July 27, at a London hospital Photo credit: Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah

Reactions have continued to pour in on social media eulogizing the late businessman turned politician.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Capital Oil passed on at the age of 52

Nigerians react as Ifeanyi Ubah dies in London

Legit.ng captured some reactions about the death of Senator Ubah.

@benmurraybruce

With a heavy heart, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. His contributions to our nation, both in the oil sector and public service, will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find strength during this difficult time.

@Joeywrites1

Rest in Peace Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. I REMEMBER when you gave me money because I stayed up all night working on your Brief. I used the money to purchase a Jamb form and went on to study Computer Science. I am a cinematographer today yet that singular act changed my life.

Thank you.

@chaplinez70

A man who gave of his free will without discrimination. A man who sought to develop his home town Nnewi with all he had. A man who didn’t know tribe or religion. Rest in peace Ifeanyi Ubah. May God receive your soul.

@IbkSports

Rest in Peace, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah .💔

Thank you for all you did for Football in Nigeria and the big Partnership with international brands.

@dondekojo

Two South Easterners who invested heavily in Nigerian football just died. Chief Iwuanyanwu and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. May their souls rest in Peace.

Senate confirms Ifeanyi Ubah's death

According to Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson of the senate, Uba was confirmed dead on Saturday morning, July 27.

According to Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson of the senate, Uba was confirmed dead on Saturday morning, July 27.

In September 2022, Ubah survived an assassination attempt by some gunmen in his state, where five persons died.

