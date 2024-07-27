The Senate has confirmed the passing away of the Anambra South Senator, Ifeanyi Uba

According to Yemi Adaramodu, the spokesperson of the senate, Uba was confirmed dead on Saturday morning, July 27

In September 2022, Ubah survived an assassination attempt by some gunmen in his state, where five persons died

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South, has passed away at the age of 53. The Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed his death on Saturday, July 27, but did not provide further details.

The Senate spokesperson, while confirming his death, said: “It’s confirmed, but I am sending an official statement soon.”

Daily Trust reported that a source, Ubah, travelled to the United Kingdom for medical treatment before his passing. He was the CEO of Capital Oil and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after defecting from the Young People's Party (YPP), under which he was first elected to the Senate in 2019.

Ubah survived an assassination in September 2022 when his convoy was attacked by gunmen, resulting in the deaths of at least five people, including two policemen. He survived the attack due to his bulletproof vehicle.

Who is Ifeanyi Ubah?

Before his political career, Ubah was a successful businessman interested in various sectors, including oil and gas, transportation, and sports. He was the founder and chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Ltd, Nigeria's leading oil marketing company. Ubah was also the owner of Ifeanyi Ubah FC, a Nigerian professional football club.

Ubah was known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in his home state of Anambra. He was involved in various charitable initiatives, including education and healthcare programs. He was also a strong advocate for youth empowerment and development. Ubah's political ideology was centred around economic growth, job creation, and good governance.

