Nigerians have been urged to protest but not to engage in demonstrations that would lead the country into anarchy, loss of lives and destruction of properties

President Tinubu gave this admonition on Thursday as he noted that Nigerian citizens have constitutional rights to protest and that it was committed to upholding such rights

The president, however, warned that his government would not condone violence during the demonstration, amid concerns by some elements to hijack the planned protest

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, July 25, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu admitted to participating in various protests in Nigeria without violence.

This revelation by Tinubu is connected to the planned nationwide protest on August 1 that has generated concerns in the polity.

Tinubu warns against destruction of properties

The president disclosed this when he received a Letter of Credence from the newly appointed United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Mills Jr., at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tinubu emphasized the importance of sustaining democracy and its institutions, noting that protests are an integral part of democracy, but that no government will condone demonstrations that lead to the destruction of lives and property.

President Tinubu said:

”We look forward to Nigeria and the United States continuously working to expand cooperation on shared goals and democratic values.

”During the military era, we made our voices heard against dictatorship, and I was part of the group that engaged in peaceful protests without resorting to the destruction of property. We have worked hard to ensure 25 years of unbroken democracy and I will continue to maintain this democracy.”

Speaking further, President Tinubu said in as much as he believes that demonstrations are part of democracy, but “we will never encourage any protests that lead to the destruction of lives and property.”

This clarification by President Tinubu came after the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said it has uncovered a plot by mischief-makers to hijack the planned nationwide protest against hunger and economic hardship in the country.

Also, the Department of State Services (DSS) said it had identified the alleged sponsors of the demonstration that will be held on August 1, and noted that their plan is to destabilise the peace and unity in the country.

Hunger protest: What NSA Ribadu told governors

