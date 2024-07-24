The FG has resumed the mass trial of persons allegedly involved in terror and other related crimes against Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that a statement said the ongoing trial, in line with the International Criminal Justice system, is being administered by the federal high court of Nigeria

In recent years, security agents in Nigeria have battled deadly terrorist groups, especially in the northern part of the country

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu administration has said it will resume the mass trial of over 300 terrorism suspects.

The government said the decision was in pursuance of its commitment to promoting social justice.

A Nigerian government spokesperson said the resumption of the trial was in pursuance of the government's commitment to promoting social justice.

As reported by Daily Trust on Wednesday, July 24, hundreds of suspects allegedly sponsoring terrorism and perpetrating the act had been arrested by various and joint security forces across different theatres of operations in the country.

At least 5 judges of different federal high courts are currently handling the trial of the suspects under the supervision of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in the office of the national security adviser (NSA).

Disclosing the resumption of the trial to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, July 24, Abu Michael, the head of strategic communications in the Centre, said before now, over 800 case files had been reviewed and charges had been drafted for efficient prosecution.

The Cable quoted Michael as saying:

“More than 300 suspects are on trial with 5 reputable judges manning the 5 courts and chambers set up for speedy administration of justice on the ongoing trial in terrorism and other related cases in the country."

Nigeria open to deradicalisation of terrorists

The official noted that the trial involved multiple stakeholders, Complex Casework Group (CCG) of the office of the attorney general of the federation, prosecutors, and defence counsel from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria.

He added:

“Between 2017 and 2018, the trials so far resulted in 163 convictions, 882 discharges and 5 acquittals. Suspects that are inculpable are being deradicalised, and engaged in profitable ventures and efforts to reintegrate them are being sustained.

“The NCTC-ONSA is working assiduously with relevant authorities in fulfilling its mandates and to boosting the efforts of the incumbent administration towards realising good governance and a just society.”

