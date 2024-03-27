Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have reportedly eliminated another terrorist leader, Junaidu Sheu, popularly known as Junaidu Fasagora

The dreaded terrorist leader has wreaked havoc in Bukuyyum area of Zamfara state in the northwest geopolitical zone

Tsafe, Zamfara state - Nigerian Army troops deployed in Zamfara state said they have killed a notorious terrorist leader, Junaidu Fasagora.

Eliminated along with Fasagora were scores of his terrorists "after a ferocious Artillery bombardment and ground battle" in Tsafe general area of Zamfara state.

A statement shared on the verified X page of the Nigerian Army made this known on Wednesday evening, March 27.

The statement said:

"Junaidu Fasagora and his terrorist group have long been responsible for a series of kidnappings and other terrorist activities against the populace across several states in the northwest.

"Their elimination marks a crucial victory in the fight against terrorism and insurgency."

Army kills terrorists in Katsina

Similarly, troops conducting offensive operations on terrorist camps, neutralised two terrorists at Garin Rinji general area in Batsari local government area (LGA) of Katsina state following a gun battle.

The troops overwhelmed the insurgents with superior firepower, destroyed several hideouts and recovered two motorcycles and 25 rustled livestock.

