Tensions are rising in the polity amid concerns about the planned nationwide protest against Tinubu's government

It was alleged that states across the federation are currently unsettled by the plan of some faceless Nigerian youths to begin a 10-day nationwide hunger protest and the police have been alerted

However, the presidential aide to Tinubu on social media, Dada Olusegun, warned against the protest, alleging that some elements are after the unity and peace of the country but they will not succeed

The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has voiced concerns over alleged plots to destabilize the country.

Tinubu's government expresses concerned about planned protest that will be held in August. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nationwide protest: Tinubu government issues warning

Dada Olusegun, President Tinubu's special adviser on social media, raised the alarm on Tuesday and alleged that the current government is battling with evil forces over the nationwide protest scheduled for August 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the protest organised by the Northern Initiative for Growth, is scheduled for 10 days beginning on August 1, with Nigerians expected to take to the streets to demand better living conditions and an end to economic hardship.

However, Dada Olusegun, in a post shared on his X page on Tuesday, July 23, accused those behind the plots of spreading falsehoods and attempting to discredit government officials.

He tweeted:

"Those who want to burn the country down under whatever guise will meet the strongest resistance of their lives. Not from security agencies, but from the silent majority that gave their mandate to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for four years in the first instance. We are waiting.

"We are dealing with forces of evil. They accused Gov Zulum’s son of committing murder. When the young man came out to debunk the lies, they accused him of not speaking English fluently. They want to burn the country down. Our fiduciary responsibility is to stop them."

Peter Obi denies link to nationwide protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that LP presidential candidate Peter Obi has accused the federal government led by President Tinubu of plotting to arrest him.

Obi spoke while reacting to the claim by President Tinubu's aide Bayo Onanuga that he was behind the planned nationwide protest slated for August 1st, 2024.

Obi's spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, described the allegations as lacking any shred of proof, rather part of a series of plots being hatched by the presidency to blackmail the former party's flagbearer.

