"How I Got Married to 8 Terrorists, Gave Birth to 3 of Them in Sambisa": Rescued Chibok Girl Speaks
- Ihyi Abdul, one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014, has narrated how she was married to eight different men while in captivity
- Abdul, who is three months pregnant, said she was three children for three different members of the terrorist group while living in the Sambisa forest
- The Nigerian army recently rescued the 27-year-old Abdul alongside 110 women and 220 children during a clearance operation in the Sambisa forest
Ihyi Abdul, a victim of the 2014 Chibok abduction, was recently rescued from Boko Haram captivity and revealed she was married to eight men during her time in captivity.
Abdul, 27, was rescued along with her two children in Sambisa Forest on June 23, 2024, by the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai.
“I’m satisfied”: Akpabio breaks silence on rumours of dating top Nollywood celebrities, video trends
Army rescues 332 individuals from Sambisa forest
Daily Trust reported that she was among 332 individuals, including 110 women and 220 children, rescued from the Bama-Pulka axis during a clearance operation in Sambisa Forest.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Abdul stated that she was forced to marry eight men and gave birth to three children for different husbands but chose not to escape earlier, The Punch reported.
Her statement reads in part:
“I married eight men and gave birth to three children for different husbands. I did not escape all the while because I did not want to escape earlier until now."
Chibok girls are not in the same place
She explained that the Chibok girls were not kept in the same camp, and she doesn't know why some are still in captivity while others have escaped.
Abdul, who is three months pregnant, expressed uncertainty about continuing her education but is now receiving rehabilitation and support from the Borno State government.
She said:
“As for education, I cannot say anything for now, but I am not sure I can continue with education.”
Police rescue kidnapped victim in Abuja
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Police Force had been seen in a video rescuing another victim of a kidnapper in the Sabon-Lugbe area of Abuja.
Deji Adeyanju, a journalist who shared the video on social media, identified the victim as Suleiman Sabo, adding that he was kidnapped along with his wife.
In the video, the police were seen obstructing the people in the community from unleashing jungle justice on the kidnapper before he was taken away.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844