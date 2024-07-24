Ihyi Abdul, one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014, has narrated how she was married to eight different men while in captivity

Abdul, who is three months pregnant, said she was three children for three different members of the terrorist group while living in the Sambisa forest

The Nigerian army recently rescued the 27-year-old Abdul alongside 110 women and 220 children during a clearance operation in the Sambisa forest

Ihyi Abdul, a victim of the 2014 Chibok abduction, was recently rescued from Boko Haram captivity and revealed she was married to eight men during her time in captivity.

Abdul, 27, was rescued along with her two children in Sambisa Forest on June 23, 2024, by the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai.

Army rescues 332 individuals from Sambisa forest

Daily Trust reported that she was among 332 individuals, including 110 women and 220 children, rescued from the Bama-Pulka axis during a clearance operation in Sambisa Forest.

Abdul stated that she was forced to marry eight men and gave birth to three children for different husbands but chose not to escape earlier, The Punch reported.

Her statement reads in part:

“I married eight men and gave birth to three children for different husbands. I did not escape all the while because I did not want to escape earlier until now."

Chibok girls are not in the same place

She explained that the Chibok girls were not kept in the same camp, and she doesn't know why some are still in captivity while others have escaped.

Abdul, who is three months pregnant, expressed uncertainty about continuing her education but is now receiving rehabilitation and support from the Borno State government.

She said:

“As for education, I cannot say anything for now, but I am not sure I can continue with education.”

