Nigeria's senate president, Godswill Akpabio, said the new minimum wage bill stipulates that employers cannot pay their domestic workers such as housemaids, drivers, and gatemen below the N70,000 benchmark

The former Akwa Ibom state governor stated that all workers across both public and private sectors are expected to benefit from the newly approved minimum wage

A fact-checking platform probed the statement and shared its findings in a report published on Wednesday, July 24

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio recently said that the new national minimum wage "applies to all and sundry".

Akpabio stated that the newly-approved minimum wage of N70,000 applies to all workers across both public and private sectors, including maids and other domestic staff.

He said:

“It is not maximum wage. It applies to all and sundry.

"If you bring in a driver, if you bring in a gateman — you cannot pay that gateman below N70,000. So, I am very delighted that this has been passed."

Verification of Akpabio's claim

Following Akpabio's claim, a fact-checking platform, Cable Check, decided to investigate the statement.

After its scrutiny, the media platform said that based on the national minimum wage act 2019, Akpabio’s claim that any employer who hires a maid or gatekeeper will pay N70,000 minimum wage is false.

The report (national minimum wage act 2019) said:

"The law mandates employers with more than 25 workers to pay the minimum wage."

