Godswill Akpabio, the president of the senate, has been seen talking down on another senator, Opeyemi Bamidele

In a trending video, Akpabio abruptly stopped the Ekiti lawmaker from talking about the Senate Committee on Finance and asked him to move a motion for the Senate to proceed on recess

Akpabio's action came days after he was seen talking down on Kogi Senate, Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan and using a derogatory statement about her

FCT, Abuja - Senator Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, has again been caught talking down on another senior colleague, Opeyemi Bamidele, in the legislative chamber during plenary.

In a trending video, Bamidele, the Senate leader, is seen trying to talk about the Senate Committee on Finance, but Akpabio tells him to move a motion for recess and suspend other papers until resumption.

How Akpabio shunned Senate leader, Bamidele

This came days after the Senate President was seen talking down Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan from Kogi state and telling her, "We are not in a nightclub." Akpabio later apologised to Senator Natasha.

The senate president said:

"Distinguished Senate leader, please let's proceed as directed by the Senate president, move a motion for us to suspend other items on the paper and proceed on recess."

How Nigerians react as Akpbio shunned Bamidele

Some Nigerians have commented on the video and expressed mixed reactions to the president of the Senate's leadership style.

Below are some of their reactions:

Mahmud Zakariya said:

"Until Senator Akpabio is removed, the other senators will be disrespected and humiliated by him and Nigerians. He thinks he owns the senate."

Dr. (Hon) Uko Nna commented:

"I can understand the agitations. Proceedings can be so exhausting. Most of them didn’t have breakfast and must be very hungry and some might have medications to take. Morning to 3 pm is not easy."

Dr. Abdullahi Mohammed tweeted:

"You can imagine the calibre of legislative leaders who determine the fate of our dear country! Shame shamed me."

Alpha Salisu reacted:

"This Akpabio is a very annoying person. He is so arrogant."

Vesper Martini posited:

"That's not disagreement. It's normal happening. It's Senator Opeyemi that should have yielded."

