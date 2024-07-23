After facing backlash from Nigerians, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has apologised to his colleague, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over the nightclub remarks he made recently

Akpabio on the floor of the Red Chamber on Tuesday, noted that he has respect and high regard for women

In a video making the rounds online, the Senate President also cleared the air about him dating influential female celebrities

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has finally apologised to Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi central, over some remarks he made.

Legit.ng recall that Akpabio told Akpoti-Uduaghan not to speak like she was in a “night club”.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had spoken without being recognised by the senate president and was shut down.

In a trending video, Senator Natasha was seen standing and speaking against the rejection of a bill by the red chamber.

But addressing the issue on Tuesday, July 23, during plenary on the floor of the Red Chamber, Akpabio said he would never intentionally denigrate any woman. He apologised to the senator and urged Nigerians to let the matter die down, The Cable reported.

Akpabio said:

"I'm very happy with the interest generated by Nigerians in what goes on in this chamber. Because we are here to cater for their interest. For them to be so interested in what is going on here, means that we are connecting with the people directly.

"But the communication was totally misunderstood.

"I will not intentionally denigrate any woman. I have a wife and four daughters and I always pray that God will the girl child to the highest Zenith in Nigeria, politically and in business.

“Distinguished Senator Natasaha, I want to apologise to you. If you felt offended.”

