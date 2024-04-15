A civil organisation, ImpactHouse, has said the recent spate of school kidnappings across Nigeria underscores the immediate need for concrete action to safeguard the nation's educational institutions

John Andah, the executive director (ED) of the organisation, said the Tinubu-led administration to take decisive steps towards ensuring the safety and security of schools nationwide

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, ImpactHouse listed four things the Tinubu administration must do to ensure the security of schools in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - A nonprofit organisation (NGO), ImpactHouse Centre for Development Communication, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure adequate security, quality and inclusive education.

On the 10th anniversary of the Chibok kidnapping on Monday, April 15, ImpactHouse appealed to President Tinubu to tackle insecurity, especially in schools, and create an enabling environment for displaced students to return to school.

Nigerians are commemorating the 10th anniversary of the kidnapping of dozens of schoolgirls by Boko Haram in Chibok back in 2014. Photo credits: Anadolu, Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

The organisation lamented that most students now study in an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty, causing them psychological trauma.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

John Andah, the executive director of ImpactHouse, said:

"As we mark ten years since the Chibok incident, we call on the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to take decisive steps towards ensuring the safety and security of schools nationwide.

"This should include:

Government’s implementation of the National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools to guarantee the security of schools and students. Implementation of comprehensive security protocols in schools to deter attacks and ensure swift responses to threats. Collaboration with relevant security agencies to gather actionable intelligence on potential threats to schools and preemptively address them. Ensuring that individuals and groups responsible for attacks on schools are swiftly brought to justice and that measures are in place to prevent impunity.

Read more on Chibok girls:

21 Chibok girls returned with 34 children

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a new report revealed that 10 years after the abduction of 276 girls from Chibok Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, 21 of the abductees so far released came home with 34 children.

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) made this revelation in a report made available recently.

Source: Legit.ng