President Bola Tinubu's administration has said that corps members serving the country will have an increase in their monthly allowance equivalent to the minimum wage that was agreed upon

NYSC DG Brigadier General Y.D Ahmed made the disclosure on behalf of Tinubu's government during his visit to the orientation camp of the corps in Ogun state

Ahmed warned corps members to desist from unauthorized travelling and posting of camp activities on social media

Ijebu-Ode, Ogun - President Bola Tinubu's led federal government has announced that National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members will benefit from the ongoing minimum wage negotiation if the National Assembly approves it.

The government disclosed this via the corps' Director General, Brigadier General Y.D Ahmed, who was on a tour to the NYSC's Ogin state orientation camp on Saturday, July 6.

NYSC members to get minimum wage once agreed

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Independence, the DG assured the corps members that they would be included in the minimum wage agreement.

NYSC DG commends corps members

The DG commended the 2,762 Batch 'B' Stream I corps members undergoing the three-week orientation course and encouraged them to embrace the discipline and collectivism fostered by the camp's regimented nature.

He also warned corps members against posting unauthorized pictures of camp activities on social media, citing that three members had already been decamped for violating this rule.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier-General Ahmed, warned corps members against taking unauthorized trips or journeys during their service year. He emphasized that the Scheme's priority is to ensure the safe return of all corps members to their homes and families at the end of their service.

Since the removal of the fuel subsidy, President Tinubu's government and organized labour have been negotiating for a new minimum wage. However, the government, labour, and the organized private sector have yet to agree on the minimum wage.

