In response to recent building collapses, prominent realtor Dr. Promise Egwim has urged President Bola Tinubu's administration to enforce stricter building approval measures

Dr Egwim highlighted the potential for widespread property ownership, noting that even those not employed by the government can invest in property

While commending the government's efforts, Dr Egwim called for additional support in standardizing the cost of building materials

In the wake of several building collapses, a prominent realtor, Dr. Promise Egwim, has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to enforce stricter measures for building approvals.

The expert spoke with Legit.ng in Abuja on Saturday, July 20.

Realtor Egwim canvases stricter measures to stop frequent building collapse in Nigeria Photo credit: Promise Egwim/@Xtrendsbible

Source: UGC

Recall that on Saturday, July 13, a two-story building collapsed beside Cupid Hotel on Sultan Dansuki Road, Phase 2, Site 2, Kubwa, Bwari Area Council.

However, four people were rescued alive from the rubble.

In a related development, tragedy struck in Jos, Plateau state, on Friday, July 12, as a building of Saints Academy, a secondary school in the city, collapsed while students were writing their third term examination.

As of 6 pm on Friday, a total of 22 victims were confirmed dead, according to a statement by the state commissioner for information and communication, Musa Ashom.

He added that 132 sustained injuries.

In light of these sad incidents, the realtor emphasized the need for proactive measures to ensure the integrity of buildings.

He said:

"A lot of people go ahead to build without approval. Why will you live in a house without approval, or why will you buy a house that is not duly approved by the Development Control?

"I think the government should insist development control checks every house if it is an approved building. You can't go through them and have your house collapse."

Encouraging property ownership

The realtor, while commending the Federal Government's efforts in tackling the housing deficit in the country, said:

"Sincerely, Nigeria is trying. The percentage of civil servants compared to those who are not is significant. People think owning your own properties is a whole lot of deals, but you can start from where you are, you can start small.

"Even people not with the government can own property with as low as 500,000 or 200,000. Keep putting in something as an investment, and you will see yourself own a house."

Egwim's appeal for government support on the cost of building materials

The building expert also called on the government to intervene in the increasing cost of building materials, adding that the cost of these products needs to be standardized.

He said:

"We hope the government does better in ensuring a standardized price for building materials. The government is trying, and there is so much employment the government can achieve with the real estate sector.

"In our company, we have over 250 staff. Imagine having this and many other real estate firms."

Reflecting on personal success, the realtor said he drew inspiration from Victor Wooten, a renowned bassist.

He said:

"I always tell people I started from nothing. And this is where we are, and we are, of course, going further.

"He learns something good from others and mixes it all together to form his strategy. I've watched some good guys in the real estate industry and decided to learn from them to make my idea."

Plateau: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi sympathize with school collapse victims

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that prominent Nigerian political figures, including President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, have expressed their condolences to the victims of the recent school building collapse in Plateau State.

They described the unfortunate incident as a massive loss to the nation and a devastating development—too excruciating to imagine.

Source: Legit.ng