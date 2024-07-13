A two-storey residential building collapsed in Abuja on Saturday, July 13, trapping several people in the rubble

Rescue efforts are underway but have been delayed due to the lack of cranes, with at least two people rushed to a nearby hospital and a few others escaping on their own

Security personnel are on the scene, assisting in the rescue mission and maintaining order

Abuja, FCT - A section of a two-storey residential building reportedly collapsed in Abuja on Saturday morning, July 13, trapping several people in the rubble.

The building, located beside the Cupid Hotel on Cupid Road (Sultan Dasuki Way) in Kubwa, was formerly a hotel, Al-Hilal, before being converted into a hospital and later residential apartments.

A two-storey residential building collapsed in Abuja on Saturday, July 13. Photo credit: @eonsintelligenc

Source: Twitter

According to The Nation, rescue efforts are underway but have been hampered by the lack of cranes, which were yet to arrive as of 8.45am, nearly two hours after the incident.

Abuja building collapse: 2 people rushed to hospital

At least two people have been rushed to a nearby hospital, while a few others managed to escape on their own.

One of the escapees reported hearing cracks and fleeing the building around 7am.

Security personnel are on the scene, assisting medical workers in the rescue mission and maintaining order.

Photos and videos capturing that tragic incident have been shared on X.

In a video shared by NTA, a voice was heard saying:

“There are about three ladies stuck. They have extracted two, and they are trying to extract the third person from a particular flat.”

Some eyewitnesses, including Amaka Agha and Ella Onyeke, recounted their experiences with the building collapse.

Plateau collapsed school building updates: 22 dead

In a related development, tragedy struck in Jos, Plateau state, on Friday, July 12, as a building of Saints Academy, a secondary school in the city, collapsed while students were writing their third term examination.

As of 6pm on Friday, a total of 22 victims have been confirmed dead, according to a statement by the state commissioner for information and communication, Musa Ashom. He added that 132 sustained injuries.

However, a Red Cross spokesperson, Nuruddeen Hassan Magaji, had a slightly different casualty figure.

