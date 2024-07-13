Four individuals have been rescued from the rubble of a collapsed two-story building in Kubwa, Abuja

Four people have been rescued alive from the rubble of a collapsed two-story building beside Cupid Hotel on Sultan Dansuki Road, Phase 2, Site 2, Kubwa, Bwari Area Council.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a section of a two-storey residential building reportedly collapsed in Abuja on Saturday morning, July 13, trapping several people in the rubble.

The building, located beside the Cupid Hotel on Cupid Road (Sultan Dasuki Way) in Kubwa, was formerly a hotel, Al-Hilal, before being converted into a hospital and later residential apartments.

The FCT Emergency Management Department (FEMD) confirmed the incident occurred around 6:45 am.

The Nation reported that two of the rescued victims have been taken to Kubwa General Hospital, according to FEMD.

Efforts are ongoing to search for other individuals who may still be trapped in the collapsed building.

The FCT Emergency Management Department, National Emergency Management Agency, FCT Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps, Civil Defense Corps, and Nigeria Police are all at the scene.

ThisDay reported that the collapsed building, which previously served as a hotel, contained 45 self-contained rooms and had been converted for residential use.

The Acting Director General of FEMD, Mrs. Florence Dawon Wenegieme, who is on-site, stated that search and rescue operations will continue until all individuals are accounted for.

She said:

“If there is still someone trapped in the rubble, we will find them."

Wenegieme also urged developers to adhere strictly to building codes and avoid using substandard materials.

Plateau collapsed school building updates: 22 dead

In a related development, tragedy struck in Jos, Plateau state, on Friday, July 12, as a building of Saints Academy, a secondary school in the city, collapsed while students were writing their third term examination.

As of 6pm on Friday, a total of 22 victims have been confirmed dead, according to a statement by the state commissioner for information and communication, Musa Ashom. He added that 132 sustained injuries.

However, a Red Cross spokesperson, Nuruddeen Hassan Magaji, had a slightly different casualty figure.

