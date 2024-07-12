Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife, son, and five others have again failed to show up at the court to defend the corruption allegation levelled against them by the Kano state government

Their absence has stalled arraignment on Thursday before the Kano State High Court, and this development angered the state government's counsel

In a swift reaction, Adeola Adedayo (SAN) requested the court to issue the respondents "a bench warrant for their arrest"

The Kano state government led by Kabir Abba Yusuf has arraigned the immediate-past governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat, son, Umar and six others for alleged $413,000 and N1.38bn bribery.

Court to try Ganduje, wife, others in absentia

The defendants, who were absent from court on Thursday, July 11, were arraigned in absentia.

As reported by The Punch, the Governor Abba Yusuf-led government had filed charges against Ganduje and others since April, but efforts to serve them the charges have proved abortive.

At the previous hearing on June 5, the prosecution obtained an order to serve the charges on them by substituted means, through newspaper publication.

Justice Amina Aliyu had then adjourned till Thursday, July 11 for their arraignment.

At the resumed proceedings on Thursday, Ganduje, who is the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and his co-defendants were again absent, Leadership reported.

Kano govt: Bench warrant sought for Ganduje's arrest

Angered by the development, the prosecuting counsel for the Kano state government, Adeola Adedayo (SAN), urged Justice Aliyu to issue a bench warrant for their arrest.

Court refuses to issue fresh arrest warrant

The judge, however, declined the prayer, noting that the political situation in the state was already charged and being exploited by some to cause mayhem.

Justice Aliyu, however, granted the prayer to arraign the defendants in absentia, TVC News reported.

The court entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendants in response to the eight counts filed against them.

