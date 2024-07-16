Aminu Babba Danagundi, Sarkin Dawaki Babba of Kano Emirate, has publicly challenged the legitimacy of former Emir Sanusi's appointment

Danagundi criticized Sanusi's ascension, highlighting that Sanusi's lineage does not follow the established tradition

Danagundi accused Sanusi of corruption, alleging that Sanusi paid the governor and Kwankwaso for his reinstatement

Kano - In a dramatic twist in the ongoing Kano Emirate tussle, prominent political figure Aminu Babba Danagundi, Sarkin Dawaki Babba of Kano Emirate has publicly challenged the legitimacy of former Emir Lamido Sanusi's appointment.

Danagundi expressed deep scepticism about the processes that led to Sanusi's ascension to the throne, drawing upon historical precedents within the Kano Emirate.

He made the allegations during an interview on Arise News Television on Tuesday, July 16.

Danagundi: Sanusi's appointment was not right

Danagundi said that Ado Bayero's fathers were emirs, noting that Sanusi's lineage did not align with the traditional succession rules that have governed the emirate for centuries.

He explained:

"In the first place, the appointment of even Sanusi as far as I know was not right. Because the position of the Emir of Kano, you inherit it.

"The Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, his father was the Emir of Kano, and he was there for over 60 years. His father, his grandfather, and his father's fathers were emirs of Kano.

"His mother's side, his mother was a princess from Ilorin. Her father and grandfathers were the emirs of Ilorin.

"Lamido, his father, was never an emir. In the history of Kano, over 200 years, there has never been a situation like the one that happened to Lamido because there has never been an Emir that was appointed the Emir of Kano, and his father was never an emir. He is the first.

Shift was a long-held tradition troubling, says Danagundi

The historical significance of this departure from tradition, according to Danagundi, is profound and troubling.

He added:

"It is very, very unfortunate."

Danagundi accuses Sanusi of corruption

The Sarkin Dawaki Babba also made serious allegations regarding the circumstances surrounding Sanusi's reinstatement.

He said:

"I am sure you know what has happened. I am sure that you are aware that Sanusi is back because he paid for it.

"He gave the governor and Kwankwaso money for him to be reinstated. It is not an allegation. Even Lamido said it.

"Lamido's grandfather was an emir. If your father is not an emir, you cannot be an emir."

This is coming as a Kano state , on Monday, July 16, granted a perpetual injunction restraining the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, and four other dethroned emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye from parading themselves as emirs, Vanguard reported.

