Kano state high court has issued a fresh order against the 15th emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the four other dethroned emirs

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu ordered Bayero and other emirs to surrender all movable and immovable properties belonging to the Emirate Council to the Kano state government

The court also barred the dethroned emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye from parading themselves as emirs in Kano

Kano state high court has ordered the deposed emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the four other dethroned emirs to hand over all the emirate‘s traditional royal artefacts to the Kano state government and or the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, with immediate effect.

The court also restrained Bayero and the dethroned emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye from parading themselves as emirs in Kano.

Bayero and the 4 Emirs restrained from parading themselves as emirs in Kano. Photo credit: Sanusi Lamido Sanusi/Abba Yusuf/ Aminu Ado Bayero

As reported by The Nation, Justice Amina Aliyu gave the ruling on Monday, July 15 following a suit filed by the Kano government asking the court to stop Bayero and four other emirs from reclaiming their former positions.

Justice Aliyu restrained Bayero and all the sacked emirs whosoever by themselves, servants, privies, and any other persons appointed by them, from parading themselves as emirs.

The state government had also given the deposed emirs 48 hours to vacate their respective palaces from the time of their dethronement.

The court ordered the emirs to surrender all movable and immovable properties belonging to the Kano State Emirate Council to the state government, Channels Television reports.

The judge held that the new Emirate Council (Repealed) Law 2024 was done according to the Law enshrined in Section 4 of the Constitution of Nigeria and Governor Abba Yusuf gave assent to the emirate law perfectly.

