The Kano Democratic Vanguard has condemned a court ruling restraining deposed Emirs, including Aminu Ado-Bayero, from parading themselves as Emirs

The group accused Governor Abba Yusuf and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of political interference

The KDV urged citizens to remain calm and vowed to support the deposed Emir, Ado Bayero. It demanded that the judiciary reverse the judgement and restore him as the rightful Emir of Kano

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has eight years of experience covering Presidential Administrations

Kano—The Kano Democratic Vanguard (KDV) has condemned the court ruling that restrained Aminu Ado-Bayero and four other deposed Emirs from parading themselves as Emirs.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, July 15, the group described the judgement as a “shameful display of bias” and a clear violation of justice.

The Kano Democratic Vanguard (KDV) has condemned the court ruling that restrained Aminu Ado-Bayero parading self as an emir. Photo credits: @Kyusufabba, @HrhBayero

Source: Twitter

Gov Yusuf accused of political interference

The group accused Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of mocking the rule of law and tradition by allegedly abolishing the century-old Kano Emirate and reinstating Emir Muhammadu Sanusi against the people’s wishes and laws.

"The judiciary has become the latest victim of Yusuf's plot, following the destruction of Kano's traditional institution," the statement partly read.

The group added:

"The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, and his godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have made a mockery of the rule of law and tradition.

"They abolished the century-old Kano Emirate and dethroned Emir Ado Bayero, reinstating Muhammadu Sanusi against the wishes of the people and laws.

"This judgement is another rascality in their quest for power and control. We call on the citizens of Kano to remain calm, as truth shall prevail."

Kano citizens urged to remain calm

The KDV urged Kano citizens to remain calm and stand firm against what it termed “tyranny.”

It vowed to continue supporting the deposed Emir, Ado Bayero and demanded that the judiciary reverse the judgement and restore him as the Emir of Kano.

"The Kano Democratic Vanguard will continue to support the rightful Emir, Ado Bayero, and the people of Kano in their struggle against oppression," the statement added.

Read more about Kano emirate tussle:

Why Sanusi was reinstated as emir - Kwankwaso

Earlier, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Senator Kwankwaso, said Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano as fulfilment of campaign promises.

Kwankwaso said Governor Yusuf had promised to return the Kano throne to him if he was elected governor during the 2023 election campaign.

The former Kano state governor stated this during an interview on Arise News in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng