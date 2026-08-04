Nigeria Customs had released the final list of successful candidates for its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise

The service had instructed successful applicants to upload their medical certificates and accept their provisional offers online

Customs had selected 3,852 candidates from 573,680 applications, making it one of its most competitive recruitment exercises

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has outlined the steps applicants should follow to check the final list of successful candidates in its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, announced the release of the final list during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

Nigeria Customs released the final list of successful candidates for the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise. Photo NCS

Source: Facebook

He disclosed that 3,852 candidates were selected from 573,680 applications, describing the exercise as one of the most competitive recruitment processes in the agency's history, Punch reports.

How can candidates check the Customs recruitment list?

Applicants who participated in the exercise are expected to visit the official Nigeria Customs Service website and open the latest announcement on the 2024/2025 recruitment exercise.

Candidates should then search the published list to confirm whether their names appear among the successful applicants.

The service also advised candidates to monitor the email address and phone number used during registration, as successful applicants will receive additional instructions through email and SMS.

What should successful candidates do next?

Candidates whose names appear on the final list are required to log in to the designated Nigeria Customs update portal using either their National Identification Number (NIN) or registered email address.

They must then upload a valid Medical Certificate of Fitness obtained from a government recognised hospital. The Customs Service said the upload must be completed on or before Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Applicants are also expected to update their current state of residence on the portal before accepting their provisional appointment by clicking the "Accept Offer" button.

What happens after accepting the offer?

According to the service, candidates who complete all required online procedures will receive their Trainee Identification Number.

The agency said further details on documentation, physical screening, dates, venues and other requirements would be communicated through its official channels.

The final recruitment exercise produced 1,275 successful candidates for the Superintendent Cadre, 367 for the Inspectorate Cadre and 2,210 for the Customs Assistant Cadre, representing an overall success rate of about 0.67 per cent from the total applications received.

Nigerian police officers reject N100m bribe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rejected a N100 million bribe offered during an investigation into a major railway vandalism syndicate.

According to a statement from the Force Public Relations Office, the operation was carried out by the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad, which intercepted suspects linked to large-scale theft of railway infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng