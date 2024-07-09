President Tinubu has established the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development under its Renewed Hope livestock programme

The new ministry is aimed at addressing the ongoing conflicts between herders and farmers

The creation of this new ministry was announced on Tuesday, July 9, during the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on Livestock Reforms at the Villa

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has established the Ministry of Livestock Development.

The ministry’s creation was announced on Tuesday, July 9, during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope livestock reform implementation committee, which was established to address the farmers-herders crisis.

The minister for the new ministry will be announced soon, Leadership reported.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) had tasked the president to create livestock ministry.

Alhaji Baba Usman Ngelzarma, MACBAN president, made the demand last month, while noting pastoralists were looking for the creation of a full-blown ministry for livestock.

‘‘The entire livestock value chain issues can be addressed holistically rather than what is going on now at the National Assembly, working to create a bill for Animal Husbandry or Ranching. Ranching is just an aspect of livestock instead of going for ranching why can’t the president create a pool-blown ministry for livestock so that all the value chain related to livestock issues can be addressed holistically by that ministry?

‘‘Issues of production, processing, marketing, transportation even security related issues can be addressed if there is a ministry dedicated for that purpose,’’ Ngelzarma had said.

Herdsmen clash with Amotekun forces in Ondo state, many injured

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that herdsmen injured several individuals, including members of the Ondo State Security Network in Akure North local government area.

The incident occurred as personnel from the Amotekun were enforcing the anti-open grazing law at Igoba, along Ado Road. While removing cows grazing on farmland, armed Fulani herdsmen assaulted the officers using stones, bottles, cutlasses, and firearms.

Jimoh Adeniken, the spokesperson for the Ondo Amotekun Corps, reported that the operatives relocated over 120 cows damaging crops.

