Miyetti Allah Reacts as Tinubu Creates Ministry of Livestock Development
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has established a committee for the implementation of the Renewed Hope livestock reform
- Legit.ng gathered that the initiative is geared towards resolving pervasive conflicts between herders and farmers
- Hours after the presidential disclosure, the Fulani herdsmen advocacy group, Miyetti Allah, reacted
FCT, Abuja - The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has hailed President Bola Tinubu for establishing the ministry of livestock development.
On Tuesday, July 9, President Tinubu inaugurated the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee, at the presidential villa, Abuja.
The setting up of the committee was a sequel to the submission of a report from the national conference on livestock reforms and mitigation of associated conflicts in Nigeria.
Present at the inauguration were the vice president, Kashim Shettima; the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; the chief of staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila; among cabinet members.
As reported by Vanguard, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, the president of MACBAN, said the creation of the ministry would unlock the trillion naira livestock economy.
The Punch also noted Miyetti Allah's reaction.
The group's statement partly reads:
"On behalf of the Chairman and members Board of Trustees of MACBAN, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, and entire members of the Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria across the nation heartily congratulate the President and commander-in-chief of the Nigerian armed forces for this wonderful development.”
Sani reacts to creation of livestock ministry
Legit.ng earlier reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, said the decision of President Tinubu to establish the ministry of livestock development "is a good idea".
Sani expressed hope that there would be no more territorial conflicts.
