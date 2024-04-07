The Miyetti Allah leader, who has been in detention since March, has alleged that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state was the brain behind the formation of the militia group

Bello Bodejo, the embattled leader of the Miyetti Allah, in a confession, alleged that the governor called him to establish a group different from that of other states

Bodejo was arrested in January 2024 for establishing the Kungiya Zaman Lafiya ethnic militia group in Nasarawa state without authorisation

The embattled leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, has accused Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state of being the brain behind his move to establish the ethnic militia group Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

Facing terrorism charges presently, Bodejo alleged that the governor pressured him to form the militia group.

How Miyetti Allah leader was arrested

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) arrested the Miyetti Allah leader on January 23, 2024, at the office of the group in the Karu local government area of Nasarawa state over the alleged unveiling of the militia group and has since been in the custody of the security operative.

Bodejo was arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on March 22, 2024, over allegations bordering on terrorism.

The Miyetti Allah president was specifically accused of creating the Kungiya Zaman Lafiya ethnic militia group without any authorisation in the Nasarawa state.

It was said that the action of the Miyetti Allah leader is punishable under Section 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Miyetti Allah leader confessed to creating a militia group

But in his confession, as reported by The Punch, Badejo claimed Governor Sule was the brain behind the formation of the controversial group.

Bodejo alleged that the governor had called him earlier in the year to express his desire for a vigilante group that was different from his counterparts.

His revelation partly read:

"The governor said what he called me for was because all the governors had agreed to form vigilante groups in their states like Katsina State had done, but he did not want to organise his like other state governors."

