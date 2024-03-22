A leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group, Bello Bodejo, has been arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly establishing and supporting unlawfully an ethnic militia group, Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

Bodejo was arraigned on Friday, March 22, on a three-count charge filed by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) office, in which he was accused of violating the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Miyetti Allah leader arraigned before Abuja high court Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Bodejo pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him, following which Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered that he be further detained in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

Justice Ekwo adjourned till May 27 for the commencement of trial.

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government had earlier filed a charge bordering on terrorism against Badejo for creating an ethnic militia group.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He had been in the custody of the DIA since he was first arrested on January 23.

The security intelligence arrested the leader of the Miyetti Allah group in Nasarawa state after launching the vigilante group named Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

Badejo had noted at the inauguration of the 1,144-man Fulani outfit in Nasarawa that the purpose was to fight cattle rustling, banditry and other insecurity threats in the state.

Source: Legit.ng