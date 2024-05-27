The court on Monday, May 27, announced a new date for the commencement of Bello Bodejo's trial

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, fixed May 29 for the trial of Bodejo, after dismissing the application for bail of the accused person

His counsel, Ahmed Raji, confirmed the development to journalists and added that his client is ready for trial

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Federal High Court, Abuja division, has fixed Wednesday, May 29, for the trial of the detained leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo.

The Miyetti Allah leader, Bodejo, who was accused of unlawfully promoting terrorism, has been in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Abuja. Photo credit: Fulani News Media

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV, the court fixed the date after dismissing the application for bail of the accused person.

Legit.ng understands that at the last adjourned date, the case was fixed for ruling and commencement of Bodejo's trial, but his absence in court stalled the trial.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

As reported by Leadership, shortly after the court fixed the new date for trial, his counsel, Ahmed Raji, said his client is ready for trial.

He noted that since the court has ordered expeditious hearing in the matter, there would be no need to appeal the ruling on his bail for now.

Why Miyetti Allah was dragged to court by Tinubu's govt

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore leader was arrested by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for allegedly establishing an ethnic militia group unlawfully.

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government arraigned the leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group, Bello Bodejo, before the federal high court in Abuja.

Badejo was arrested for establishing an ethnic militia group known as Kungiya Zaman Lafiya in Nasarawa state, but the court adjourned the case.

The Miyetti Allah leader was arraigned on allegation of terrorism after spending days in Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) detention.

Miyetti Allah leader confessed to creating a militia group

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the embattled leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, has accused Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state of being the brain behind his move to establish the ethnic militia group Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

Facing terrorism charges presently, Bodejo alleged that the governor pressured him to form the militia group.

But in his confession, as reported by The Punch, Badejo claimed Governor Sule was the brain behind the formation of the controversial group.

Source: Legit.ng