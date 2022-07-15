President Muhammadu has insisted that he is ready to move on immediate he leaves offices in the year 2023

The president said the only thing on his mind after leaving office is to go back to his farm which he inherited from his forefathers

Meanwhile, he said his administration had taken various decisions including the closure of land borders for two years for the benefit of farmers

Ahead of the expiration of his administration, President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that his farm in Daura, handed to him by his forefathers, is the next thing on his mind after leaving office.

Buhari made this known in Daura while speaking to the elected Local Government Council chairmen from Katsina state, Daily Trust reports.

Going further, Buhari said his administration had taken various decisions including the closure of land borders for two years for the benefit of farmers who were the driving force of the rural economy, expressing happiness that these had worked well for the nation.

He commended the nation’s farmers for the record production of rice and other food commodities and expressed satisfaction that the agricultural policies of the administration were working to good effect.

He said:

“I have a good understanding of the country and its people. That is why we instituted those agricultural policies. I said we must grow what we eat and eat what we grow.

“This is a country that was once dependent on foreign rice. We closed the border to foreign rice. I said why can’t we eat Nigerian rice, and with the policies put in place, Nigerians are eating home grown rice.

